MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with his Mongolian counterpart in Moscow early next week to talk about a wide range of ties between their countries, the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

"On December 3, Dmitry Medvedev and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh ...

will discuss issues related to promoting Russian-Mongolian cooperation in the economy, trade, industry, transport, energy, agriculture, culture, humanitarian and other affairs," the statement read.

After the negotiations, the prime ministers are expected to sign a slew of government agreements and "corporate documents," the Russian government added.