Russian, Mongolian Prime Ministers To Discuss Bilateral Ties In Moscow On Tuesday - Gov't
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:33 PM
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with his Mongolian counterpart in Moscow early next week to talk about a wide range of ties between their countries, the Russian cabinet said in a statement
"On December 3, Dmitry Medvedev and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh ...
will discuss issues related to promoting Russian-Mongolian cooperation in the economy, trade, industry, transport, energy, agriculture, culture, humanitarian and other affairs," the statement read.
After the negotiations, the prime ministers are expected to sign a slew of government agreements and "corporate documents," the Russian government added.