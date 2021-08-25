UrduPoint.com

Russian National Debt Exceeded $276 Billion - Accounts Chamber

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) In the first half of 2021, Russia's national debt increased about 8 percent to reach 20.4 trillion rubles ($276.2 billion), or 17.7% of GDP, the Accounts Chamber said in an analytical note.

"According to preliminary data, in the first half of 2021, the state debt of the Russian Federation increased by 1,483,105.

4 million rubles, or by 7.8%," the note said.

"As of July 1, 2021 [the debt] amounted to 20,423,507.6 million rubles (17.7% of the projected GDP)," it said.

