Russian National Debt Nears $270 Billion - Accounts Chamber

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia's state debt for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 741.3 billion rubles ($10.1 billion) to 19.7 trillion rubles ($269 billion), or 17 percent of GDP, according to the country's Accounts Chamber.

"According to preliminary data, during the first quarter of 2021, the state debt of the Russian Federation increased by 741,290.4 million rubles, or 3.9 percent," the chamber said.

"As of April 1, 2021 it amounted to 19,681,692.6 million rubles (17 percent of the projected volume of GDP)," it said.

