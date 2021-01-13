Russian National Wealth Fund Up $57.8Bln to $183.358Bln in 2020 - Finance Ministry

Russia's National Welfare Fund (NWF) increased by $57.8 billion to $183.358 billion in 2020, the country's finance ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russia's National Welfare Fund (NWF) increased by $57.8 billion to $183.358 billion in 2020, the country's finance ministry said.

"As of January 1, 2021, the volume of the NWF amounted to 13,545,663 million rubles [$183.358 billion], or 11.

7 percent of the GDP projected for 2021," the statement says.

At the same time, the volume of the fund's liquid assets as of January 1 amounted to the equivalent of 8.658 trillion rubles, or $117.195 billion, which is 7.5 percent of the projected GDP for the current year.

In December alone, the fund was up $5.965 billion in Dollars.