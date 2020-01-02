Russian nuclear electricity generation sets record in 2019

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Electricity generation of Russia's nuclear power plants hit a record in 2019 to reach about 208.8 billion kilowatt-hours, up from some 204.3 billion in 2018, Russian nuclear energy company Rosenergoatom said Wednesday.

The top three generators were Rostov, Kalinin and Balakovo nuclear power plants, Rosenergoatom said in a press release.

At present, the share of nuclear generation is about 19 percent of the total electricity generation in Russia, and this ratio in the European part of the country has reached 40 percent, it said.

Russian agency RIA Novosti reported that 36 industrial power units with a total installed capacity of 30.25 gigawatts are in operation at 10 nuclear power plants in the country.