UrduPoint.com

Russian Official Not Ruling Out Reduction In Russia's Oil Production Due To Price Cap

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Russian Official Not Ruling Out Reduction in Russia's Oil Production Due to Price Cap

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The risk of a reduction in oil production in Russia due to a price cap on Russian raw materials introduced by the EU and G7 countries still persists, and the Russian government will assess it in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Novak said in late December that Russia is ready to cut oil production by 5-7% in early 2023 as a response measure to the price cap imposed by the West on Russian crude oil.

"Yes, there are such risks. We will be evaluating them soon," Novak told reporters when asked if there are any prerequisites for a reduction in oil production now.

Another package of sanctions against Russian oil went into effect earlier in February, with the EU agreeing on a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Price February December Government

Recent Stories

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

9 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

9 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.