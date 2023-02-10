MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The risk of a reduction in oil production in Russia due to a price cap on Russian raw materials introduced by the EU and G7 countries still persists, and the Russian government will assess it in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Novak said in late December that Russia is ready to cut oil production by 5-7% in early 2023 as a response measure to the price cap imposed by the West on Russian crude oil.

"Yes, there are such risks. We will be evaluating them soon," Novak told reporters when asked if there are any prerequisites for a reduction in oil production now.

Another package of sanctions against Russian oil went into effect earlier in February, with the EU agreeing on a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil.