Russian Official Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Be Completed Despite US Sanctions

Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

US sanctions have slowed down construction for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but will not prevent the project from becoming fully realized, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) US sanctions have slowed down construction for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but will not prevent the project from becoming fully realized, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Monday.

In December, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which envisages sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines. Moreover, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing US diplomatic sources, that the US could impose new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 later in February or in March that would target investors or companies that will receive Russian gas.

"We are confident that, despite the US pressure, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be successfully completed," Pankin said.

The diplomat went on to criticize the sanctions on the pipelines, saying that they have slowed down the construction process.

The US has long opposed the Nord Stream 2 project, claiming it threatens Europe's energy security. Moscow has, in response, continued to insist that the pipeline is a purely commercial initiative.

Pankin said that the United States' motive was to push its own liquefied natural gas into the European market rather than protect the continent's energy security, something he called "an obvious example of unfair competition."

