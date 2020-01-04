Russian Oil Back to Belarusian Refineries - Belneftekhim

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Russian oil supplies to Belarusian refineries have been resumed, with some 6,000 tonnes of oil expected to be pumped by the end of the day, Vladimir Sizov, the deputy chief of the Belarusian state concern for oil and chemistry Belnetekhim, said Saturday.

"Today, at 17:05 [14:05 GMT], pumping units have already been switched on and oil is being supplied in the direction of Naftan OJSC [oil refinery]," Sizov said, as quoted by the official news agency Belta.

Sizov added that some 6,000 tonnes of oil would be pumped by the end of the day.

The country expects to resume petrochemical exports in January, he said.

"It [the resumption] depends on the speed and regularity of the process of concluding contracts. We expect that by the end of January at least in an optimistic scenario all possible restrictions will be removed," the official said.

A high-level source in the oil industry told Sputnik earlier in the day that Russian oil companies were ready to promptly resume oil supplies to Belarus if Belarusian oil refineries preserved the 2019 conditions of bilateral market relations.