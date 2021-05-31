UrduPoint.com
Russian Oil Brand Urals Up 6.6% In May Over Previous Month - Finance Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:52 PM

Russian Oil Brand Urals Up 6.6% in May Over Previous Month - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia's key export oil brand Urals sold for an average $66.63 per barrel over the month of May, 6.6 percent higher than in April and more than double the same month last year, the Russian Finance Ministry said Monday.

"The average price for Urals oil in May 2021 was $66.

63 per barrel, which is 2.1 times higher than in May 2020 ($31.04 per barrel)," the ministry said in a bulletin.

The price per barrel in April averaged out at $62.5.

The Finance Ministry added that this makes the average Urals price since the beginning of the year $61.62 per barrel, as opposed to the $39.2 per barrel in the same period last year.

