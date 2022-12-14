UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Can Find Way To Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regulator

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Moscow can continue to provide Russian oil to the West, despite the price cap, by going through Chinese refineries at discounted prices which will help give Beijing an advantage, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

Western countries have been looking for ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

"Eventually, what will happen is those Russian barrels will make it to the market one way or the other. And they may make it not as a barrel, but they may have to sell most of their barrels to China," former Texas Railroad Commission commissioner Ryan Sitton said. "China can take those barrels and refine them, and then sell that refined product on the market."

Such a partnership between Russia and China would hurt some of the biggest independent US refineries, such as Marathon Oil, Valero and the Phillips 66 Company since they must buy US, European and other international oil at about $70-$75 a barrel, Sitton said.

Although Russia claims it will not sell oil to countries that implement the price cap plan, Sitton expects they will.

"The Russians are not really incentivized to sell to us - they will, I actually think they're talking trash, they will, they rather sell those barrels at some point," Sitton said.

"They'll make it to the markets a different way. Some other trader will buy them and put them in a tanker, they'll send them to middle East and blend them with something else and so they will make it to market."

The Chinese are buying a massive amount of Russian crude oil, and luckily for the Russians, the Chinese have 14 million barrels a day of refining capacity, Sitton said.

The European Union's $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil went into effect on December 5, together with a ban on seaborne exports. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia have also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the decision, said that Russia would not accept the price cap, even if the measure forced it to cut oil production. According to Novak, such restrictions are interfering with market forces.

As of Monday night, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil benchmark was $73 a barrel and the Brent Crude benchmark nearly $80 a barrel.

