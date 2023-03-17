UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against Reuters News Agency - Court

The Moscow Arbitration Court registered on Friday a claim of Russian oil giant Rosneft against UK company Reuters News & Media Limited

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Moscow Arbitration Court registered on Friday a claim of Russian oil giant Rosneft against UK company Reuters news & Media Limited.

The lawsuit has not yet been accepted for consideration. The subject and grounds for the claims are not disclosed at the moment.

The lawsuit has been assigned to a judge from the judicial composition specializing in the protection of business reputation and intellectual property.

