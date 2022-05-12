UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil, Condensate Output Fell By 960,000 Bpd In April To Record Low - IEA Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 01:39 PM

The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that oil and condensate production in Russia in April fell by 960,000 barrels per day to the lowest level since November 2020, but the decline was weaker than expected, according to the IEA monthly report released on Thursday

Last month, the IEA expected a decrease of 1.5 million barrels per day in oil production in Russia in April.

Last month, the IEA expected a decrease of 1.5 million barrels per day in oil production in Russia in April.

"Though a smaller drop than we anticipated in last month's Report, total output of crude oil, condensates and NGLs tumbled 960 kb/d m-o-m to 10.4 mb/d in April, the lowest level since November 2020. Supply of crude oil declined by 900 kb/d to 9.1 mb/d, which was 1.3 mb/d below the country's OPEC+ target," the reports read.

Russian oil production declined during April because "the country's refiners processed much less crude due to slower products exports and falling domestic demand in the wake of Western sanctions," according to the IEA.

"As sanctions tighten and a lack of storage forces producers to shut in still more wells, we are expecting a further loss of 600 kb/d this month ... This could stretch to more than 2 mb/d in June and deepen to close to 3 mb/d from July onwards if existing sanctions deter further buying or should the embargo on Russian oil expand (at the time of writing, the EU was still discussing a ban on Russian oil imports). If that were to prove the case, annual average oil production would fall to 9.6 mb/d, a yearly level last seen in 2004," the report added.

