UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Discount Standing At $26-27 Per Barrel Against $34 Under Regulations- Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Russian Oil Discount Standing at $26-27 Per Barrel Against $34 Under Regulations- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The discount on Russian oil is now $26-$27 per barrel to the Brent benchmark, with the $34 bar prescribed by law, so the taxable base is higher, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The discount is now actually lower than the minimum that is set in the law ... Now, the discount for North Sea (Brent( Crude in the Baltic today is $26-27 per barrel, and in law, the discount is $34 per barrel in April ... that is, the taxable base is higher," Novak told reporters, commenting on the discount on Russian Urals oil and the possibility of its adjustment in the law.

