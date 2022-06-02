Russian Oil Embargo to Hit EU Consumers, Major Fuel Shortages Possible - Novak

European consumers will primarily suffer from the embargo on Russian oil, and a large shortage of petroleum products in Europe is not ruled out, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) European consumers will primarily suffer from the embargo on Russian oil, and a large shortage of petroleum products in Europe is not ruled out, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The decisions that the EU makes are, of course, primarily politically conditioned, not at all economically, because as a result of these decisions, European consumers will suffer first of all. We see an increase in prices, not only for oil, but also for oil products. I don't I rule out that there will be a large shortage of oil products in the EU," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, commenting on the impact of the partial EU embargo on Russia.