Russian Oil Export February Contracts Signed, Gov't In Contact With Companies - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Russian Oil Export February Contracts Signed, Gov't in Contact With Companies - Official

Contracts for oil exports from Russia for February have been concluded, the government is in contact with companies, which have not reported problems due to the embargo and the price cap, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

Contracts for oil exports from Russia for February have been concluded, the government is in contact with companies, which have not reported problems due to the embargo and the price cap, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"We are in constant contact with companies. The contracts for February have been completed. And, in general, to date, contracting companies do not say that they have problems," Novak said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering the question whether Russian oil and gas companies have experienced problems due to the introduction of sanctions on oil.

