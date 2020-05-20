UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Oil Export Revenue Down 13.6% In Q1 2020 To $25.6Bln - Customs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:36 PM

Russian Oil Export Revenue Down 13.6% in Q1 2020 to $25.6Bln - Customs

Russia's revenues from oil export have fallen 13.6 percent from January-March of 2020 year-on-year to $25.6 billion and the revenue in March fell 10.9 percent month-on-month to $7.3 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia's revenues from oil export have fallen 13.6 percent from January-March of 2020 year-on-year to $25.6 billion and the revenue in March fell 10.9 percent month-on-month to $7.3 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Wednesday.

Russia exported 63.08 million tonnes of oil in the first quarter of this year, down 5.8 percent from the year before, according to official figures. The export of petroleum products dropped 3 percent to 36.9 million tonnes over the same period, causing the revenue to slid 7.5 percent to $16.3 billion.

In March, oil export grew 12.

7 percent month-on-month to 21.9 million tonnes. The export of petroleum products grew 26.7 percent to 14.3 million tonnes compared to February, driving the revenue up 17.4 percent to $5.9 billion.

Russia's gas exports fell 24.2 percent in Q1 of 2020 year-on-year to 46.6 billion cubic meters, taking the revenues of Gazprom, Russia's exclusive exporter, down 51.6 percent to $6.8 billion in the given period.

In March, Russia exported 14.1 billion cubic meters of gas, down 0.7 percent from February. Gazprom's revenue in March dropped 12.9 percent month-on-month to $1.7 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Same February March Gas 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lesotho's new PM sworn in after ex-leader accused ..

21 seconds ago

TECNO’s Biggest Annual Discount Sale amazed fans ..

45 minutes ago

Fighting COVID-19 mitigates effects of climate cha ..

23 seconds ago

Kiev's Representative in Contact Group Calls for U ..

25 seconds ago

Officers directed to ensure presence at station du ..

26 seconds ago

PTI MPA Shaheen Raza succumbs to Coronavirus in La ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.