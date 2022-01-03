Russian Oil Export Via Transneft System Increased by 12.5% in December - Company

The overall oil export through the Transneft system in December 2021 increased, Despite the decrease in the export of Russian oil to China and via Druzhba pipeline Russian state-controlled pipeline transport company Transneft said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The overall oil export through the Transneft system in December 2021 increased, Despite the decrease in the export of Russian oil to China and via Druzhba pipeline Russian state-controlled pipeline transport company Transneft said on Monday.

According to the company, Russian oil export through the Transneft system in December 2021 increased by 12.5% compared to December 2020, amounting to 16.6 million tons, with the same amount is expected to be supplied in January.

The company noted that oil exports to China via the ESPO and transit through Kazakhstan in December decreased by 0.9% in annual terms, amounting to 3.

48 million tons, with the goal of 3.53 million tons to be reached in January. The company added that oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline in December decreased in annual terms by 10.9%, dropping to 3.16 million tons, with 3.23 million tons expected to be supplied in January.

According to Igor Demin, an aide to the president of Transneft, the main reason for the overall increase is that in December 2021, in comparison with December 2020, the company increased export oil shipments through the largest oil-loading ports of Russia by 34.3%, to 10.6 million tons, and plans to ship 10.7 million tons of oil in January.