Russian Oil Exports Increased by 7.6% to 242Mln Tonnes in 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Oil exports from Russia in 2022 reached 242 million tonnes, marking an increase of 7.6%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"(Oil) exports rose by 7.6% to 242 million tonnes," Novak wrote in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

Additionally, oil refining in 2022 almost reached 272 million tonnes, which is 3% lower than the previous year, the official said.