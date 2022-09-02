Russian Oil Exports to Asia Increase, ESPO Pipeline Operating at Maximum - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The volume of oil exports from Russia in various directions, in particular to Asia, has grown, the president of the Russian pipeline operator Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev, said on Friday, adding that the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) oil pipeline system is operating at maximum capacity.

"In accordance with the wishes of our customers, we have rebuilt logistics chains. In some directions, primarily in Asian, the volume of deliveries has increased. The ESPO oil pipeline is operating at maximum capacity," Tokarev said in his address to the company.

According to him, Transneft is successfully coping with the challenges associated with international sanctions. The supply of oil and oil products is proceeding normally, without any violations by Transneft, Tokarev noted.

"The interaction with the main partners, including the main export directions, has been preserved," Tokarev said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

In particular, on July 21, the EU adopted a new, seventh package of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. It provided for a complete import ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil as of December 5, 2022, and petroleum products as of February 5, 2023.