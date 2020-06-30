Russian Oil Exports Via Transneft Pipelines to Belarus Down by 27% in June - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russian oil exports to Belarusian refineries via Transneft's pipeline system decreased in June by 27 percent year-on-year to 1 million tonnes, Igor Demin, the spokesman for the oil company, told Sputnik in an interview.

"One million tonnes [of oil] were delivered to Belarusian oil refineries (compared to 1.4 million tonnes in June 2019)," Demin said.

According to the spokesman, Transneft plans to boost exports to Belarus to 1.4 million tonnes in July.

Belarus has been trying to diversify oil supplies to its refineries amid regular price differences with Russia. Earlier in June, it received the first shipment of US oil.

Meanwhile, overall exports of oil from Russia via Transneft's system decreased by 14.2 percent year-on-year and amounted to 16.7 million tonnes in June, compared with 19.4 million in 2019.

Demin added that Transneft aimed to increase total exports to 15.2 million in July.