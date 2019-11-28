UrduPoint.com
Russian Oil Firms, Energy Minister Agree To Keep OPEC+ Deal With Current Quotas- Lukoil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Representatives of Russian oil companies and Energy Minister Alexander Novak agreed on Thursday that Russia would remain in OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts with current quotas, First Executive Vice President of LUKOIL Ravil Maganov said.

"We remain party to the deal with the same quotas, and we will meet and discuss it at the end of the first quarter," Maganov said, when asked about the results of the meeting.

The top manager confirmed that Novak would meet oil companies' representatives at the end of March.

According to Maganov, LUKOIL supports the idea of recalculating OPEC+ quotas to exclude natural gas condensate � a light liquid hydrocarbon that can be found in gas fields.

