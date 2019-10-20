Russian Oil Firms Reaffirm Commitment to Fully Implement OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Russia wants to fully implement the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in October, with the national oil companies having reaffirmed their commitment to do so, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.

"We strive for showing the 100-percent implementation [of the oil output cut deal] in October. Now it is the middle of the month, we have some time until the end of the month and our companies reaffirm their readiness to fulfill [commitments under the deal] by 100 percent," Novak said.