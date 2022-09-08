MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russia's revenues from oil and gas exports have increased almost by half in light of efforts to curb these exports, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"An attempt to limit energy exports led to a natural increase in oil and gas revenues of our budget ” almost by half," Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Moscow Financial Forum.