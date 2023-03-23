Russian Oil Industry Facing No Problems With Sales - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Russian oil industry currently has no problems with the sale of oil and petroleum products, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday.

"I can say with confidence that the Russian oil industry has no problems with sales. If there are difficulties, which certainly arise because of such a colossal shift in the shortest possible time, the industry is coping with them. The joint work of all departments and the industry makes it possible," Sorokin said at the Oil Capital forum.

Sorokin also noted that over the last year, all logistics routes have changed drastically as "the system of oil transportation that existed for the last 50-60 years has been broken." In particular, most routes have become sub-optimal, he explained.

Previously, a tanker's round trip to Rotterdam took seven to 10 days, but now some trips to particularly distant markets can take up to 50-60 days, according to the official.

"In fact, all this has led to higher transportation costs, increased commodity-transportation work, with no one benefiting from this except the shipowners. But this is temporary, because the cost of freight, we think, will be moderated in the foreseeable future," Sorokin said.

As a result, the minimum possible price for European consumers has increased markedly, he said. Sorokin also said that the cost of petroleum products has risen above historical and average levels, becoming a burden to the consumer and causing a loss of confidence.