Russian Oil Loaded Before Dec. 5, Unloaded by Jan. 19 Not Subject to Price Cap - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian oil loaded onto vessels prior to December 5 and unloaded before January 19 will not be subject to a prospective price cap, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Crude oil of Russian Federation origin that is loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading prior to 12:01 a.m.

, eastern standard time, December 5, 2022, and unloaded at the port of destination prior to 12:01 a.m., eastern standard time, January 19, 2023, is not subject to the price cap," the Treasury Department said on its website.

The Biden administration has been developing an international price cap coalition on Russian oil in an attempt to limit the Kremlin's revenue from energy exports. Details on the prospective price cap are not expected until after the November 8 US midterm elections, US media reported on Friday.