UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Output Forecast For 2022 Revised Downwards To 515Mln Tonnes - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Russian Oil Output Forecast for 2022 Revised Downwards to 515Mln Tonnes - Finance Ministry

The production of crude oil in Russia is expected to stand at 515 million tonnes in 2022, and it will amount to 490 million tonnes in 2023, increasing to 500 million tonnes per year from 2024-2025, according to a document from the Russian finance ministry available to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The production of crude oil in Russia is expected to stand at 515 million tonnes in 2022, and it will amount to 490 million tonnes in 2023, increasing to 500 million tonnes per year from 2024-2025, according to a document from the Russian finance ministry available to Sputnik.

"The refusal of a number of countries to cooperate with Russia in the oil sector, as well as the presence of a discount on sales of basic Russian export goods, led to a revision of the forecast trajectory of oil production in Russia: the estimate in 2022 was reduced to 515 million tonnes, in 2023 to 490 million tonnes.

In 2024-2025, the level of oil production will average about 500 million tonnes," according to the document.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the European Union announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance of Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as partial embargo on Russian oil. The restrictions are due to come into force in December this year for seaborne imports of Russian crude and in 2023 for petroleum products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia European Union Oil December From Million

Recent Stories

PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary Coll ..

PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary College

30 minutes ago
 Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year ..

Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year end: report

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kuleba Says Will Discuss Mexico Peace Pr ..

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Will Discuss Mexico Peace Proposal With Foreign Minister E ..

30 minutes ago
 Upcoming Conscription Unrelated to Russia's Operat ..

Upcoming Conscription Unrelated to Russia's Operation in Ukraine - General Staff

32 minutes ago
 Acting Governor congratulates Pashtun community on ..

Acting Governor congratulates Pashtun community on Culture Day

32 minutes ago
 Russia says 10,000 volunteer for Ukraine fight in ..

Russia says 10,000 volunteer for Ukraine fight in 24 hours

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.