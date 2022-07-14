Russian Oil Price Cap Issue Difficult, Depends on Reducing Tensions in Ukraine - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The issue of placing a cap on the price of Russian oil is difficult, and the solution depends on the desire of all sides to reduce tensions in Ukraine, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Shu confirmed that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the issue during an online meeting in early July.

"China believes that this issue is extremely complex, the condition of solving the problem is that all relevant parties should make efforts to reconcile and promote negotiations, and help reduce tensions in the Ukraine crisis, not escalate, this is in the interests of all parties," the spokeswoman told a briefing.