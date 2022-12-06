Russian Oil Price Cap to Trigger Fragmentation of Global Market - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) After the introduction of a price cap on oil from Russia, the fragmentation of the world market will become a reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"For the sake of attempts to 'press' Russia harder, to find ways to complicate our lives, the fundamentals of the functioning of the world economy are being violated.

I think that the moment has come when its fragmentation in many directions will become a reality," Ryabkov told reporters.

The West will face growing instability in the markets due to the measure, while there will be no problem for Russia to find new buyers, the diplomat said.