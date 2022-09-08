VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The idea of imposing a price cap on Russian oil will only work if Moscow agrees to it, which is hardly possible, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik.

"We hear about the price cap. Of course, the price cap is for the buyers who determine it. I do not know ... whether (Russia will) ... accept it, this price cap.

Of course, if we are interested in Russian oil or gas, we will negotiate it with Russia. The price cap can only work if it is the supplier ... agrees to the price cap, otherwise it does not work," Tavares said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

