Russian Oil Producers Ready Not To Increase Output Under OPEC+ From Early 2021 - Sources

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Oil Producers Ready Not to Increase Output Under OPEC+ From Early 2021 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian oil producers understand the complexity of the situation on the oil market and are ready not to increase production as part of the OPEC+ deal, which implies weakening the alliance's restrictions by almost 2 million barrels per day from the beginning of 2021, industry sources told Sputnik.

One source confirmed consensus among Russian oil companies about their readiness to preserve the current production quotas under the OPEC+ deal for the first quarter of 2021. A second source also noted readiness of oil producers to consider extending the current levels of oil production, as "everyone understands the complexity of the situation.

"

However, the sources noted that support for deepening the reduction in oil production by Russian companies was unlikely, and there was no talk about this yet.

In turn, a source familiar with Russia's position before the OPEC+ technical committee meeting said that the Russian side was ready to support the extension of current quotas for oil production, but did not rule out the possibility of discussing other options.

