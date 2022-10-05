UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Production Expected At 530Mln Tonnes In 2022, 490Mln Tonnes In 2023 - Novak

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Russian Oil Production Expected at 530Mln Tonnes in 2022, 490Mln Tonnes in 2023 - Novak

Russia's oil production is estimated to reach 530 million tonnes this year, and 490 million tonnes in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after the OPEC+ meeting

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russia's oil production is estimated to reach 530 million tonnes this year, and 490 million tonnes in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after the OPEC+ meeting.

"We estimate that this year we will have about 530 million tonnes of production for the whole year, next year our estimates are lower about 490 million tonnes of production," he said.

Oil production in Russia currently stands at 9.9 million barrels per day, Novak said.

