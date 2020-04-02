UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Oil Sector Believes Market Situation To Degrade In Coming Weeks - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Russian Oil Sector Believes Market Situation to Degrade in Coming Weeks - Energy Minister

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday he had discussed with representatives of the country's oil sector the market situation, adding that everyone believes that the situation will be deteriorating further in the coming weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday he had discussed with representatives of the country's oil sector the market situation, adding that everyone believes that the situation will be deteriorating further in the coming weeks.

"We certainly maintain contact with our companies, we monitor the situation every two days with our companies.

Just yesterday, I communicated through a videoconference ... with heads of all the oil and gas companies. We discussed the situation in the global market and in the domestic market, and we have practically the same assessments, we believe that the market situation will keep deteriorating in the next few weeks, demand will continue decreasing," Novak said on Thursday, as aired by the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Finland Rises by 72 to ..

11 seconds ago

Germany Committed to NATO's 2% Defense Spending Ta ..

12 seconds ago

Russian Energy Ministry Not Ruling Out Further Dec ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Thanks China for Assisting in Fight Against ..

14 minutes ago

Launch of Russia's Nauka Laboratory Module to ISS ..

14 minutes ago

Value of UAE non-oil trade in first half of 2019 a ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.