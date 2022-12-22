UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Shipped By US Prior To April 1, 2023, Not Subject To Price Cap - US Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Oil products of Russian origin, loaded onto tankers of American companies before February 5, 2023, and delivered to their destination prior to April 1, are not subject to the price cap, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department said.

"U.S. service providers can continue to provide services related to the maritime transport of petroleum products of Russian Federation origin purchased at a price above the price cap, provided that the petroleum products are loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading for maritime transport prior to 12:01 a.m., eastern standard time, February 5, 2023, and unloaded at the port of destination prior to 12:01 a.

m., eastern daylight time, April 1, 2023," the OFAC said in an update to frequently asked questions on Wednesday.

The European Union's $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil went into effect on December 5, together with a ban on seaborne exports. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia have also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the decision, said that Russia would not accept the price cap, even if the measure forced it to cut oil production. According to Novak, such restrictions interfere with market forces.

