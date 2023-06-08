Russian Oil Supplies to India Up 19 Times, Coal Supplies Up 3 Times in 2022 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia increased the supply of oil to India by 19 times in 2022, while the deliveries of oil products and coal were up by two and three times, respectively, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Compared to 2021, the supply of oil to India last year increased 19 times, to 41 million tonnes, and coal ” three times, to 20 million tonnes. Export of oil products to India in 2022 reached the level of 6.2 million tonnes (3.1 million tonnes in 2021)," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

In general, the export of Russian energy resources to India, as well as to China, increased significantly last year, the official said.

"The export of pipeline gas to China increased 1.5 times, amounting to 15.4 billion cubic meters at the end of the (last) year. Export of LNG from Russia to China in 2022 amounted to 6 million tonnes (+35.2% compared to 2021). Coal exports increased by a quarter to 67.1 million tonnes and Russian oil exports increased by 28% (up to 89 million tonnes)," Novak added.