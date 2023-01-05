Russian Oil Supply Risk Likely to Ease With End of Ukraine War - Chevron CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The supply risk to Russian oil is expected to ease when the Ukraine war ends, although market tightness due to production limitations might prevail, Mike Wirth, chief executive of oil major Chevron, said Wednesday.

"The market was already in a pretty tight situation before this war began," Wirth said in an interview with Bloomberg. "I do think when eventually it's resolved, and all the conflicts eventually are resolved, uncertainty in the risk to supply from one of the world's largest suppliers (of oil) will be reduced."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 27 signed a decree banning supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products to countries subscribing to a G7 price cap of $60 per barrel.

The cap is part of efforts by Western countries to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Under the cap imposed on December 5, G7 nations, along with the European Union and Australia, will leverage their influence in maritime transport to keep at $60 per barrel the maximum amount that Russia can charge countries that still rely on its oil exports. Russian oil purchased above the price ceiling cannot be shipped or insured by EU and G7 operators, while transactions involving such oil also cannot be financed.

Wirth said if the Russia-Ukraine supply risk to oil eased, demand will likely be dynamic again.

"The war, and their associated actions, have definitely had an impact on energy markets. If you step back and look at the broader context, in 2020, we saw demand collapse with the pandemic, when the world really locked down," Wirth said. "In fact, companies in our industry had to shut in wells and stop producing because there's no place to store the oil that wasn't needed by the market. So investment levels came down and nobody knew how long this would last. The economy recovered post-pandemic, we got (the) vaccines, demand returned, (and) the industry's been struggling to keep up with the rate of growth once again."

Oil prices, measured by global crude benchmark Brent, hit 14-year highs of almost $140 a barrel in the first week of March, shortly after the start of the Ukraine war, due to sanctions and other Western initiatives against Russian supply. Reduced tensions around the war have almost halved prices since, with Brent settling on Wednesday at under $78 per barrel.