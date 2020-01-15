Russian Oil Supply to Poland Unaffected by Pipeline Maintenance - Operator

Poland continues to receive Russian oil through Belarus on schedule, the operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, PERN, said on Wednesday

PERN's announcement comes in the wake of reports that Belarus was conducting maintenance work on one of the sections of the Druzhba pipeline that is used to transport Russian oil to Europe, thereby resulting in supply shortages.

"The energy supply to Poland is performed in accordance with the schedule, and clients are receiving purchased oil," the operator said in a statement, adding that it was aware that Belarus was conducting planned maintenance on the pipeline.

In recent years, Warsaw has been trying to diversify its oil imports to lessen its energy dependence on Russia. Nevertheless, Moscow remains the country's main energy supplier.