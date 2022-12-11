Russian Oil Tanker to Pass Through Bosphorus on Monday - Turkish Navigation Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The only Russian-flagged oil tanker is scheduled to pass through the Bosphorus on Monday, Turkey's General Directorate of Navigation said.

The Financial Times reported Thursday, citing oil traders, that a traffic jam of oil tankers had formed off Turkey's coast waiting for the passage through Turkish straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles after Western countries enforced a price ceiling targeting Russian oil, prompting Turkey to ask for insurance data.

"The passage of the only Russian oil tanker waiting in our territorial waters south through the Bosporus is scheduled for Monday, a letter of insurance has been provided," the directorate said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The agency also said that since December 1, eight tankers out of 24 waiting in the Sea of Marmara have passed through the straits, while the rest have not provided the required letter of insurance.

"Four of the waiting tankers in the queue are currently scheduled to pass through the Bosporus on Monday after their owners provide a letter of insurance," the statement read.

The remaining 12 tankers will be waiting at sea at the anchorage, the agency said, adding that nine vessels are headed for EU countries.

From December 1, Turkey has introduced a requirement for oil shippers crossing the Bosporus Strait and the Dardanelles to present a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I) insurance.