Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik says the first Russian cargo carrying 45,000 metric tons discounted crude oil will enable government to manage inflation in coming months and would give relief to common man.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said bilateral ties with Russia are a key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy and Islamabad sees Moscow as a longstanding and time-tested friend.

Musadik said the government wants good relations with all countries including Afghanistan, Russia, America, Europe, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and China.

He said the country is moving towards prosperity, economic growth, energy, security and stability.