Russian Oil Transit Through Belarus to Reach Only 54Mln Tonnes in 2019 - Belarus Operator

Russian oil transit through Belarus via the Druzhba pipeline will reach around 54 million tonnes in 2019, which is less than it has been planned, Andrey Verigo, the chief engineer at Gomeltransneft Druzhba, the Belarussian operator of the pipeline, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian oil transit through Belarus via the Druzhba pipeline will reach around 54 million tonnes in 2019, which is less than it has been planned, Andrey Verigo, the chief engineer at Gomeltransneft Druzhba, the Belarussian operator of the pipeline, said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russia's Transneft has said the amount of Russian oil transit through Druzhba should reach 59.75 million tonnes in 2019.

"Monthly shipment volumes have been fully restored. Over 5 million tonnes have been shipped in all the transit directions in September, and we expect to reach yearly average volumes in October as well.

However, we are saying that the yearly average volumes have been restored, while it will not be possible to restore the yearly volumes. [Oil transit in 2019] is expected to reach up to 54 million tonnes," Verigo told reporters.

It will be necessary to increase tariffs for oil transit through Belarus by 21 percent to fully compensate for Gomeltransneft Druzhba's losses over the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil getting into the pipeline, Verigo added.

