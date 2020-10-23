UrduPoint.com
Russian Oil Transit Via Belarus Suspended Over Technical Problem In Poland - Belneftekhim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:52 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The transit of Russian oil through a pipeline in Belarus was suspended due to technical problems in Poland and the incoming oil is being accumulated in a tank farm on the Belarusian territory, Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Friday.

"In light of technical problems that emerged on the territory of the Republic of Poland, the Polish side, acting through Transneft representation in Poland, requested the suspension of oil transportation through the Mozyr-Brest oil trunk pipeline," Belneftekhim spokesman Alexander Tishchenko told reporters, stressing that oil transit to Poland was suspended.

According to Tishchenko, the Belarusian operator of the pipeline is implementing measures to meet the target oil transit volume.

"The Russian oil incoming from the territory of the Russian Federation is being accumulated in the tank farm of the Mozyr production and control center," the spokesman went on to say.

