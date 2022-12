Russian Oil Will Always Be in Demand, Despite Changes in Logistic Chains - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russian oil has been and will be in demand, while logistics chains will change, there is no tragedy in this, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"Russian oil is in demand on global markets, oil will find its buyers.

Russia is the world's largest supplier of oil to global energy markets... Russian oil has always been in demand and will be in demand. Yes, the logistics mechanisms and chains will change now. Nevertheless, we do not see any tragedy in this," Novak told reporters.