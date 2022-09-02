Russian Oil Will Be Supplied to States That Respect Market Conditions - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Russian oil that will not be delivered to Europe will be supplied to those countries that respect market conditions via alternative routes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The official recalled the recent remark by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support the idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil.

"(Oil will be delivered) to alternative directions, to those countries that operate on market conditions," Peskov told reporters when asked where the oil will be redirected.