UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Oilfield Services Market Could Halve By 2022 Unless Supported - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russian Oilfield Services Market Could Halve by 2022 Unless Supported - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian oilfield service market could halve in 2020 and 2021, compared to 2019, unless it is supported, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"As for the situation in the Russian companies, the oilfield services market could decline by almost half in 2020 and 2021, compared to 2019," Novak said in an article for "Energeticheskaya Politika" (Energy policy) magazine.

Smaller market would lead to tougher competition, which could create problems for some of the companies, the minister wrote.

The Energy Ministry estimates that foreign oilfield services companies could increase their share of the market to more than 50 percent by 2022, unless Russian companies receive consistent support. As a result, the Russian companies could lose the tools and abilities to handle complex technological challenges, such geophysical and seismological exploration as well as dedicated software development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Lead 2019 2020 Market Share

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

29 minutes ago

Kiev to Raise Question of OSCE's Free Access to Do ..

8 minutes ago

Dengue alert issued in Multan

9 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews development work

11 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

11 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,099 to 1,035,789

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.