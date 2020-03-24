Russian Oilmen, Energy Minister Not Discussing Possible Output Hike in April - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Representatives of the largest Russian oil companies discussed the overall situation on the oil market at a meeting with Energy Minister Alexander Novak, but did not touch upon plans to increase production in April, sources familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Monday.

"The general situation was discussed, the drop in demand," one source said, adding that a similar meeting will most likely take place in the near future.

Another source said that the coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult for everyone in the industry to increase production in the near future.

"Only by May you can see growth, and then it will be seasonal," he said.

The third source specified that the issue of oil cooperation with Belarus was also discussed at the meeting.

The meeting with Novak, which lasted about two hours, was attended by Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov, Surgutneftegaz CEO Vladimir Bogdanov, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson, Russneft President Evgeny Tolochek, Rosneft Vice President for Commerce and Logistics Otabek Karimov, Transneft Vice President Sergey Andronov, Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov, Zarubezhneft Head Sergey Kudryashov.

This was not the first meeting between Novak and the oil industry top managers after the participants in the OPEC+ deal failed to agree on the agreement's extensions on March 6. The previous meeting was held on March 12, and Novak said then that such meetings would be regular due to market volatility.