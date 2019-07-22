Russian Parliament Speaker Suggests Single Russian-Belarusian Currency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, said Sunday she believed that a deeper union of Russia and Belarus called for a single currency.

"This should be a fully-fledged union with [the two] economies developing at the same pace, otherwise they would find it hard to integrate.

This union will need to have a single Currency at some point because there can be no [unified] financial policy with separate currencies," she said.