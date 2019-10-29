Russian Pension Funds, Investment Banks Interested in Saudi Aramco IPO - RDIF

A range of Russian pension funds and investment banks have shown interest in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco and are waiting for its final parameters to be announced, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A range of Russian pension funds and investment banks have shown interest in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco and are waiting for its final parameters to be announced, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

The Saudi energy giant has recently delayed its long-awaited IPO, initially supposed to happen later in October.

"A range of Russian pension funds and a range of Russian investment banks have expressed interest in [Saudi] Aramco IPO ... All these investors are waiting for the final parameters of the Aramco deal, they see that Aramco is an interesting investment asset," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the international Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.