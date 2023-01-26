Russian Pharmaceutical Industry Makes Huge Leap in 10-15 Years - Health Ministry

Russia's pharmaceutical industry has made a major leap in 10-15 years, with two-thirds of drugs in volume terms now being produced by domestic companies, Russian Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Russia's pharmaceutical industry has made a major leap in 10-15 years, with two-thirds of drugs in volume terms now being produced by domestic companies, Russian Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev said on Thursday.

"Over the past 10-15 years, the Russian pharmaceutical industry has made a qualitative leap in the range and the volume of drugs produced. Today, two-thirds of medicines in volume terms are produced by Russian enterprises," Glagolev said at the opening of the Velpharm pharmaceutical plant in Moscow.

The deputy minister added that the quality of domestically-made drugs could not be questioned, since they were under constant state control at all stages of production.

The production and quality control requirements are the same in Russia, Western Europe and the United States, Glagolev said.

On Tuesday, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Russia's pharmaceutical production had increased by more than 15% year-on-year in 2022.