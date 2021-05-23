UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Pipe-Layer Fortuna Resumes Nord Stream 2 Works In German Waters - Regulator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russian Pipe-Layer Fortuna Resumes Nord Stream 2 Works in German Waters - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Russian vessel Fortuna has resumed pipe laying for the Nord Stream 2 gas project in German territorial waters, German agency for waterways and shipping WSA said on Sunday.

Fortuna will be operating in Germany's exclusive economic zone from May 22-June 31, according to the regulator.

The Russian vessel's transfer from Danish to German territorial waters was also spotted by the the MarineTraffic global maritime navigation service.

German news agency dpa reported on the transfer earlier in the day, citing the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG.

The Russian-led gas project is said to be over 90-percent complete. Nord Stream 2 is a 745-mile twin pipeline that will be carrying gas from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, passing as well the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

Fortuna picked up the pipe laying for Nord Stream 2 last year after Swiss company Allseas was forced to abandon it in 2019 due to US sanctions. A new portion of restrictions was imposed on Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG and its senior leadership this past Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Company Germany Nord Sweden Finland Denmark May Gas Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

12 minutes ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

57 minutes ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

57 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

57 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.