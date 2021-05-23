Russian Pipe-Layer Fortuna Resumes Nord Stream 2 Works in German Waters - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Russian vessel Fortuna has resumed pipe laying for the Nord Stream 2 gas project in German territorial waters, German agency for waterways and shipping WSA said on Sunday.

Fortuna will be operating in Germany's exclusive economic zone from May 22-June 31, according to the regulator.

The Russian vessel's transfer from Danish to German territorial waters was also spotted by the the MarineTraffic global maritime navigation service.

German news agency dpa reported on the transfer earlier in the day, citing the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG.

The Russian-led gas project is said to be over 90-percent complete. Nord Stream 2 is a 745-mile twin pipeline that will be carrying gas from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, passing as well the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

Fortuna picked up the pipe laying for Nord Stream 2 last year after Swiss company Allseas was forced to abandon it in 2019 due to US sanctions. A new portion of restrictions was imposed on Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG and its senior leadership this past Wednesday.