Russian Presidential Commissioner Titov Meets With Business Leaders In China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Boris Titov, the co-chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Committee for Peace and Development and the presidential commissioner for entrepreneurs' rights, is holding a series of meetings with representatives of the Chinese business community on June 18-19, Titov's press service said on Monday.

"On June 18, Boris Titov visited the pilot economic development zone of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Qingdao. There was also a meeting with the association of small and medium-sized businesses. On June 19, a series of meetings with the management of industrial enterprises in trade, agriculture, automobile industry and so on will be held," the press service said.

Titov said that in his opinion, the main stage in the development of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with China should be the solution of organizational issues.

"We need to sit around a table and decide what Russian goods our Asian partners need, what they may need in the future, and what needs to be adapted to Asian markets.

Based on this, Russian entrepreneurs can adjust their production plans and capacities," the official was quoted as saying by the press office.

The second question for discussion, he said, is how Asian partners can help in the current conditions of relations between Russia and the West.

"It is also worth finding a common denominator in payments, logistics, and certification ” that's what's on the surface. If this is done, our cooperation will have a base that can be developed and will form the basis for more serious cooperation," Titov concluded.

Last week, the chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia, Zhou Liqun, told Sputnik that the risk of secondary sanctions has not affected the activity of Chinese companies in Russia, while Moscow's pivot to the East has only benefited bilateral relations with Beijing.

