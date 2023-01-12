UrduPoint.com

Russian President's Special Representative Says Discussed Economic Cooperation In Kabul

Published January 12, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Thursday that during his visit to Afghanistan he met with the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed issues of economic cooperation.

"I confirm the meeting," Kabulov said.

In addition, the Russian official answered affirmatively to the question whether economic cooperation issues were discussed during the meeting, adding that details of the meeting will be later disclosed.

